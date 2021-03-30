Waikato University to cut 17 roles from its science faculty

University of Waikato is cutting 17 roles from its science faculty.

The University of Waikato is cutting 17 roles from its science faculty claiming financial strain, a decision a union says doesn’t “stack up”.

In February a proposal for changes to Te Aka Mātuatua– School of Science circulated the school’s staff and its management, along with the Tertiary Education Union.

Staff were invited to submit by March 10.

After receiving 51 submissions, including one from the TEU, the university decided to disestablish 15 full-time and part-time roles, a decision union organiser Shane Vugler says could have been avoided.

READ MORE:

* TEU calls unis 'irresponsible and unhelpful' over coronavirus hiring freeze

* Waikato University consult staff over proposed restructure

* AUT staff 'shocked' by plan to cut 40 jobs from society and culture faculty



Waikato University’s rationale behind the restructuring was due to the School experiencing challenging financial situations not relating specifically to Covid-19, but years of escalating staff costs and a decline in students.

The cuts would result in a projected fall in deficit for 2021 from $1.93m to $1.17m, and in 2022 the deficit would fall again to $0.64m.

However, Vugler said there is no academic or financial justification for this level of cuts.

“The School of Science has increased its student numbers by 9 percent, up to nearly 700 full-time students, this year and has brought in nearly $38 million in external research funding last year,” Vugler said.

The jobs add up to 12 full-time equivalents meaning a net loss of 6.4 FTEs because of new positions.

The areas most affected will be the carbon dating unit and isotope unit.