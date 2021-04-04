Woman named in fatal three-car crash in Bay of Plenty

Police and emergency services were called to the three-car crash at Whakamaru on good Friday.

A woman died who died in a three-car crash in the Waikato has been named.

She was Kellie Jane Greer, 49, from Tauranga.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 30 and 32 near Whakamaru about midday on April 2.

Geer died at the scene after being thrown from a van.

TOM LEE/STUFF Police urge drivers heading to their Easter holiday destinations to drive carefully.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

Greer was involved in one of four fatal crashes on Waikato and Bay of Plenty roads since the start of the Easter holiday.

One person died after a motorcycle and car crash in Waimangu on Saturday, closing the state highway for some time while a scene examination took place.

Another died during a truck and car collision on State Highway 27 in Kaihere and another person died during a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Mangatāwhiri, both on Thursday night.

There was also a serious crash along State Highway 2 in the Athenree Gorge on Friday, where three people were transported to hospital.

In 2020, there were zero deaths over the Easter holiday period, for only the second time ever.

Easter fell while the country remained in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country had its first recorded fatality-free Easter period on the roads in 2012.

The official Easter holiday period for 2021 runs from 4pm on April 1 until 6am on Tuesday.