Man named in fatal car, motorcycle crash near Rotorua

The man died following a crash between State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd in Waimangu on Saturday.

A man who died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle near Rotorua has been named.

He was Tony Lars Hansen, 52, of Rotorua.

Hansen died following a crash at the intersection of State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd in Waimangu on Saturday.

Police were called about 11am that day and said one other person had been injured in the crash.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Hansen is one of seven other people to have died in crashes on the New Zealand road during the course of the long weekend.

This year's Easter road toll is among the worst recorded in the past decade.

It ties with the Easter road toll recorded in 2018 – when seven people were killed. In 2010, 12 people were killed on the roads at Easter, Ministry of Transport data shows.

For the first time since 2012, no-one was killed on the roads at Easter last year, partly due to the country being in the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.