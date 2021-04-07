'He has done his time' - lawyer for Tairua boat rage accused pushes for dismissal

A man facing charges after a boat-rage incident in a Coromandel harbour remains on strict bail conditions for another month, with his next appearance expected to result in a resolution.

John Frederick Dixon reappeared in the Thames District Court on Wednesday after earlier pleading not guilty to three charges in relation to the incident on January 23, part of which was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

The 58-year-old defended charges of using a vessel as a weapon to collide with another vessel, operating a vessel in a dangerous manner and assaulting Catherine Maree Browning. He also abandoned an attempt to keep his name secret.

During the case review hearing, defence lawyer Peter Eastwood pushed for a resolution to be made that day.

READ MORE:

* Tairua boat rage accused back in court

* Woman accused of oar assault in Tairua boat rage incident appears in court

* 'I lost my cool': Tairua man speaks out about boat rage incident



Supplied John Dixon was caught on camera ramming a family's boat and sinking his own in a boat-rage incident in Tairua.

Arguing for a dismissal of the two charges relating to the vessel, he said that Dixon had already “done his time” having been on “five weeks and five days” of strict bail conditions since this last appearance in March.

His bail conditions were that he had to reside at his Tairua home, abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew, and not associate or communicate with Browning and to not offer violence.

The judge, however, said the decision was not in the hands of Eastwood or police and would not make a resolution.

Dixon will remain on bail until his next appearance in May.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Catherine Browning (obscured), leaving Thames District Court supported by friends.

Meanwhile, former deputy principal of Tairua School Catherine Browning, 52, was granted dismissal of the charges she faced.

Police prosecutor Sergeant John Taaka said Browning had successfully completed diversion and sought to have the case dismissed.

Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle granted the dismissal.

As Browning had completed her diversion successfully, she was not required to appear in court.

Under the diversion scheme if the offender completes agreed conditions, the charge is withdrawn and a conviction will not be recorded.

She has since resigned from her senior role at the school.