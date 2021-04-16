Police investigate threat to Hamilton Work and Income office

Three police cars were outside the Ministry of Social Development in Anglesea St, Hamilton on Friday.

A threat to a Hamilton’s Work and Income office is being investigated by police.

Police received a report about “a threat of some sort” at the Ministry of Social Development building on Anglesea St about 11.30am on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

She said someone rang the call centre “using threatening language”.

“We have three staff members there at the moment, and they are in the process of investigating the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“They are in the process of looking for someone in relation to the incident.”

She said the building isn’t in lockdown, but police are present as a precautionary measure.