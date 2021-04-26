Person seriously injured after crash in Bay of Plenty

Police are attending the serious crash involving a car and motorbike on SH2, Pukehina.

One person is in serious condition after a crash on State Highway 2, Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesperson said the person in serious condition has been taken to hospital.

“Diversions will be in place and the road is likely to be closed for the next couple of hours.

“Detours will likely be Old Coach Road/SH2 and Ohinepaena Road/SH2.”

Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.