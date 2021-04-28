Man charged with murder over Hamilton death

Police were called to Aileen Place, a dead-end street, shortly before 11am on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old Waikato man has been charged with the murder of a man found dead at a Hamilton home.

Police were called to Aileen Place, a dead-end street in Nawton, shortly before 11am on Wednesday, after reports of a serious assault.

Police later confirmed the 43-year-old man had died, and another man was in custody in relation to the incident.

Inspector Andrea McBeth said an 18-year-old Cambridge man has since been charged with murder over the incident.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation, however, we are not seeking any further people in connection with the matter,” McBeth said.