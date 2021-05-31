Community's verbal abuse alarms South Waikato District Council

Discussing verbal abuse reduced South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock to tears during the council’s May meeting (file photo).

South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock was brought to tears when asked how she handles verbal abuse.

Shattock, who is in her second and final term as mayor, became visibly upset during discussion of her council’s quarterly community perception survey at the council’s May meeting last Thursday.

Despite 133 respondents scoring the council well on most of its services, including 92 per cent for its wastewater reliability, 85 per cent on water taste which was a 13 per cent rise and 95 per cent for receiving courteous and respectful customer service, multiple areas also saw considerable decreases.

That included a 10 per cent decrease for its sports grounds which now sits at 85 per cent, a 16 per cent decrease for keeping roads and footpaths free from flooding, now at 55 per cent, an 8 per cent decrease in trust down to 58 per cent, and a 4 per cent decrease in leadership to sit at 65 per cent which is the lowest it’s been since 2019.

Shattock said she was disappointed in the results before highlighting that the survey had generated a raft of “hurtful” comments.

“Unfortunately our council is one of them that has to deal with people that say you should be eliminated. Absolutely horrible, disgusting language,” she said.

“One of the comments in the non-public part [of this meeting] and I am going to share this, is ‘the mayor makes inappropriate remarks on Facebook’. My inappropriate remarks on Facebook are in defence of myself and the abuse I receive on Facebook.

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Being verbally abused by the community is not uncommon for the South Waikato District Council.

“You get ‘time to get a new mayor’, ‘time to get a new councillor’, ‘someone who cares about the community’.

“What concerns me about all these perceptions and the negativity is it could quite easily stop people from standing and representing their communities as elected members in the future.

“That is a real worry because there are a lot of good people out there that would struggle to deal with the attacks. I struggle to deal with the attacks and I think I am reasonably strong, but boy, it is an issue.”

Councillor Hamish Daine also expressed his concerns before questioning Shattock about the impact it has on her.

“Do you have many sleepless nights? When I go through an attack it’s hard,” he said.

“Some of the stuff is just unreal.”

LUKE KIRKEBY/Stuff Councillor Hamish Daine is concerned about the level of verbal abuse the council receives (file photo).

Shattock then broke down before quickly leaving the room.

“As public figures, people forget that we are human as well,” she said.

Councillor Arama Ngāpō said the abuse wasn’t just taking place online.

“I don’t know if our community realises the level of abuse,” she said.

“This morning ... when we went down to have a look at Leith Place, [a] gentleman was swearing, yelling and abusing us and taking photos.

“[Chief executive Ben] Smit was very respectful and said, ‘Have a great day.’ I wanted to perhaps answer a little bit differently.

“He was standing on the sidewalk screaming at us and that is absolutely unacceptable.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Verbal abuse towards the South Waikato District Council is rife says councillor Arama Ngāpō (file photo).

Shattock said, despite the feedback, the council was working hard to serve the community.

“Elected members are doing a really, really good job out in the community. I don’t see that there could be much else that [they] could be doing,” she said.

“We don’t come to work to do what we do to do a bad job, but unfortunately there is a perception out there that the services we provide are slipping.

“Perhaps we need to [explain] the difference between governance and management [because] people tend to think that we [as] the face of council...are responsible for everything, and we are not.”