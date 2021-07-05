'What the heck do you do about that?' Seal stops traffic on Coromandel highway

Seal causes a stir among morning drivers on SH25A on the Coromandel.

There’s always something interesting on the Brynes school run.

Steve and Megan were ferrying their children to class on Monday when they spotted a fur seal lolloping along State Highway 25a near Hikuai around 7.45am.

There were about five other cars that had to stop and pull over as the seal passed.

Steve and Megan Bryne/Supplied A fur seal was spotted on State Highway 25a, 11km from the sea.

“There’s always something interesting on the school run out this way,” Megan jokingly told Stuff.

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw the seal on the road.”

It’s the first time the regular commuters had seen a seal on that stretch of road, about 11km inland.

“The seal was heading from Prescott’s Garage down the road towards Pauanui.

“It probably swam up the Tairua River and got lost.

“It was one degree in Hikuai, frosty, and there was black ice on the road. Poor wee thing would have been freezing.”

She said a local was organising help.

Department of Conservation Hauraki senior biodiversity ranger Mailee Stanbury said the fur seal has been around the district for the last few days.

On Monday morning staff were informed the fur seal was causing issues on the road, but did not intervene as it moved on.

“Right now it’s not a concern for us in terms of public or traffic safety,” Stanbury said.

However, if that changes she advised the public to call the 0800 DOC hotline, and DOC will work with the relevant authorities to relocate it to a safer spot.

Between May and September young seals and male seals or kekeno of any age can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies, explore, and rest.

SUPPLIED The seal on a frosty road verge.

They are most often found on rocky shores but are curious and exploratory by nature and can be seen all around the coast in unusual places. They occasionally travel up rivers, at times up to 100km from the coast.

DOC has a hands-off approach with seals and will only intervene if the animal is in obvious danger such as getting too close to a road, tangled in debris, being harassed at a public beach or is seriously injured.

Sneezing, coughing and crying are all normal seal behaviours. Pups may be left alone for days at a time while their mother forages at sea.

DOC’s advice is to never touch or handle a seal as they can be very aggressive if threatened.

It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

People should keep a distance of at least 20m from kekeno, if possible, and not get between the seal and the sea.