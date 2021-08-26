Covid-19: Anger follows news that council staff withheld place of interest alert

South Waikato District Council staff have come under fire for withholding information about a Covid-19 place of interest.

Almost 24 hours before the Government publicly announced BP Tokoroa as a place of interest, South Waikato District Council staff knew and sat on the information.

The service station was identified during the Government’s 1pm media conference on Saturday, August 21, as a customer with Covid-19 visited on Monday, August 16 between 3pm and 4pm. Anyone who visited was asked to isolate at home and to get tested immediately to avoid any further potential spread.

Now a South Waikato District Council spokesperson has confirmed council staff were informed almost 24 hours earlier but opted not to alert the public or the service station due to wanting to wait for the Ministry of Health to publish it on its website. That’s despite the Ministry of Health (MOH) claiming there was never any directive to do so.

POOL There are 68 new Covid-19 cases in the community, it was announced on Thursday, with the two new Wellington cases identified as household contacts of previous cases.

READ MORE:

* Waikato mayor to Aucklanders heading down for Covid tests – 'Stay out'

* Covid-19: Tokoroa BP visit send locals flocking for tests

* New signage aims to boost outside recognition of South Waikato



“Staff were informed in confidence on Friday evening that Tokoroa BP had been identified as a low risk location of interest,” the spokesperson said.

“At that time, further details, including the date and time involved and confirmed risk assessment, were not available. We were awaiting confirmation of these details via the MOH website.

“As we support our communities during the Covid-19 response, it is vital to ensure only verified and complete information is published through official channels. The Ministry of Health website is the primary point of contact.”

South Waikato Pacific Island Community Services (SWPICS) chief executive Akarere Henry, whose organisation is helping to co-ordinate the district’s vaccination and testing response, said politics should not have come before the community’s welfare.

Google BP Connect Tokoroa was identified as a location of interest in the August 2021 Covid outbreak.

Henry was informed of the situation on Saturday morning and instantly alerted the community.

“Some people sat on information but this is my community and I am not putting up with that,” she said.

“We have vulnerable populations of both Pasifika and Māori and I am not going to put our people at risk no matter what someone’s process is.

“I have always worked with the ethos that if I know, you are going to know, and I haven't changed that because of Covid or because of 1pm announcements.

“At the time I got the information, it went up. Communication is key for us to be able to better support our people.”

Despite council staff having received the information, councillor and Civil Defence representative Thomas Lee said they never made him aware.

“I found out on the news,” he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services chief executive Akarere Henry alerted her community to a location of interest prior to the Government’s announcement (file photo).

Councillor Arama Ngāpō called for transparency.

“Families are struggling and under huge amounts of stress. If there is information that MOH have that is needed to protect my community, I expect that the information is made available as soon as possible,” she said.

“In the past our community has suffered great losses due to Covid-19 and the Delta variant is so much worse. We must remain vigilant and, to do this, we must have transparency.

“I commend SWPICS for the mahi they are doing, for their aroha and care that they continuously show our community.”

Councillor Peter Schulte, who has called out staff for lack of transparency in the past, said sitting on the information was “abhorrent”.

“In my view, sitting on and not sharing information that has the potential to cost lives is abhorrent to me and must be to the community as well,” he said.

“There is no excuse for withholding important information or only informing a section of our community.”

South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock was approached for comment but has not responded.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Arama Ngāpō is calling for more transparency over places of interest (file photo).

A BP spokesperson said the company also wasn’t made aware until Saturday afternoon. Following a deep clean it has since reopened its Tokoroa station.

“We are following MOH guidelines after being named as a location of interest and encourage our customers to do the same,” they said.

“Our team members have been notified. They are isolating, undergoing testing and closely monitoring for any symptoms.”

In a statement, the ministry said it was “not aware of people being told not to release information about a location of interest or potential exposure event until after the Government makes an official announcement”.

Covid-19 health system response deputy chief executive Bridget White said in some instances, a location of interest may not be listed on its website, even though it may have been publicised by the news, on social media or through community networks.

“In most cases this is because the location is being investigated,” she said.

“Contact tracers work at pace to investigate potential exposure events and identify contacts. Just because a location of interest hasn’t been published online, it doesn’t mean swift action isn’t being taken,” she said.