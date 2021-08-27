Waikato University VC's dog, a student favourite in weekly lockdown videos

Waikato University Vice Chancellor Neil Quigley's dog, Ella, has become a star in the institute's lockdown videos.

She's winning students’ hearts and minds during lockdown with floppy ears and a wagging tail.

University of Waikato Vice Chancellor Neil Quigley’s pooch Ella, has become a celebrity among students and staff after making a debut in Quigley’s weekly lockdown videos.

The two-year-old border collie, who Quigley refers to as his “lockdown assistant”, is usually found sitting on Quigley’s lap during videos or in the background enjoying a lie down.

Despite her disinterest for the camera, Ella is the star of the show, encouraging students to tune in, Quigley says.

Supplied University of Waikato Vice Chancellor Neil Quigley and his dog Ella.

“Ellla first appeared in videos during the lockdown last year, and it has just continued from there,” Quigley said.

“It seemed wrong not to have her in this year’s lockdown videos too.”

Not being too experienced in online engagement, Quigley said he hadn’t really thought about video until his communications team encouraged him to shoot some as a way to connect to students last year.

“In one of the early ones I just talked about the experience of being in lockdown and how it was going for me.

Supplied Ella at the university’s open day earlier this year enjoying attention from students.

“Ella was laying in the bed beside me where she normally sits, so I thought I’d just bring her up on my lap, so people could see her.”

After that video was published a flood of comments – particularly from students – spoke of adoration for Ella.

Some even requested “less of the Vice Chancellor and more of the dog”.

This infatuation for the cute canine has continued with her appearing in a QR code video and the university’s student run publication Nexus Magazine.

Supplied Ella working hard through lockdown.

She now wears an embroidered harness with the words “Ella media personality” and makes the odd appearance on campus.

“She loves people and pats, so students have really enjoyed her on campus.”

The VC says he wouldn’t be surprised if she hadn’t also helped students find a positive during lockdown.

“For a lot around the university they have found working in lockdown quite challenging in the sense of being on the end of zoom calls all day and being on their own. At the end of the day you can feel quite jaded.

“I’ve advised people to find little things about lockdown that are positive and for me that’s having Ella here by my side.

“I’m sure many others feel the same way about their pets.”