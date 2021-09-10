Waikato DHB to tell 4200 people their personal information was disclosed on the dark web, following May cyber attack

Waikato DHB’s information systems were hit by a cyberattack on May 18, affecting Waikato Hospital and other hospitals in the region.

Almost four months after it was hit by a cyber attack, Waikato District Health Board will be telling 4200 people their personal information has been disclosed on the dark web.

Waikato DHB’s information systems were hit by a cyber attack on May 18, affecting services at Waikato, Te Kuiti, Taumarunui, Thames and Tokoroa hospitals, as well as the DHB’s community-based services.

The DHB said in a statement on Friday that it continued to review data that was posted on the dark web and planned to notify another group of around 4200 people whose personal information was disclosed.

“Where the DHB is able to, we will be in direct contact with these individuals from early next week.”

The DHB said it continued to treat the incident very seriously and has engaged with a number of government agencies, such as the Inland Revenue Department and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, to implement extra security measures to protect impacted personal information.

“We regret that the incident has occurred and apologise for any distress or concern caused. The DHB has worked to securely restore its systems and return healthcare services to full operation to meet our community's daily needs,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for the ongoing patience of our community and the commitment of all those who work within Waikato DHB.”

In June, Health Minister Andrew Little promised an inquiry into the Waikato DHB hack.

Since the ransomware event in May, Waikato DHB has been investigating what happened.

“As a result of these investigations, Waikato DHB identified that a set of data was copied outside of its IT environment. This dataset has since been disclosed by a third party on the dark web.

“Waikato DHB has conducted a detailed review of the impacted dataset with the objective of confirming who and precisely what personal information has been affected.”

The DHB said this process has taken time and involved legal, privacy and clinical experts analysing the data to categorise the types of personal information impacted and identifying the relevant individuals.

“The DHB has continued to liaise with the Privacy Commissioner throughout this process.

“Having conducted the detailed review, Waikato DHB is now in a position to notify another group of impacted individuals with specific details of what personal information has been impacted and provide tailored advice on steps they can take to protect themselves going forward.”

The DHB said this group contained around 4200 individuals and that the method of notification would reflect “the type of information and level of support which may be required”.

“It is important Waikato DHB directly contacts individuals where possible to ensure they receive accurate information and useful support and guidance.”

Notifications would be delivered as quickly as possible and on a rolling basis, for example, once contact information is available, the DHB said.

The DHB said the protection of its digital systems remained an important focus.

“Waikato DHB has continued to strengthen and improve the technical and operational security measures used to deliver safe healthcare services to the community.

“We have also worked with cyber security experts, the police, the Privacy Commissioner, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Communications Security Bureau to investigate this incident and ensure that we take appropriate action.”

The DHB said support is available to anyone who may have any questions or concerns, and has provided a list of contacts on its website.