Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Matamata

The crash occurred on Friday night (file photo).

A person has died after being hit by a car in Matamata on Friday night.

The incident was reported to police at 9.35pm.

The pedestrian had been critically injured, and died at the scene. The crash occurred on Waharoa Rd.

Diversions were in place on Friday night.

READ MORE:

* Pedestrian dies after serious crash on State Highway 50, Hastings

* Toddler death takes Easter road toll to eight, the worst recorded in the past decade

* Matamata crash: pedestrian struck by vehicle on Saturday night dies



Police have asked motorists to follow emergency services staff’s directions.