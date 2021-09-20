Police arrest man after person struck by car in Bay of Plenty

A 21-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a person was struck by a car in the Bay of Plenty.

He will appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The person was struck by the car on River Road in Kawerau on Monday morning.

The car left the scene immediately following the incident, which was reported to police at 10.50am.

The victim was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A scene examination has now been completed and the road re-opened.

Police thank those members of the public who have provided information and CCTV footage.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has any information which may assist is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number P047996952.