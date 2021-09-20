Covid-19: Waikato DHB taking 'cautious approach' restricting visitors and services

Whare Kawa Marae in Kaiaua had lines of cars awaiting Covid-19 tests on Monday

The Waikato DHB has begun restricting visitors in all Waikato hospitals, after three Waikato household members tested positive for Covid-19.

Services across all hospitals in the district will be reduced to acute and urgent care only from Tuesday, with outpatient clinics utilising virtual and phone consults wherever possible.

Thames Hospital also began surveillance testing of all incoming patients on Sunday.

Waikato DHB chief executive Dr Kevin Snee said a “cautious approach” was being taken until community transmission of Covid-19 had been ruled out.

“These are difficult decisions to make as they have a significant impact,” Snee said.

“However, the decision has been made to take a cautious approach, prioritising the safety of our patients and staff.”

Three household members of a remand prisoner with Covid-19 were confirmed as testing positive for the virus on Sunday. Two of the three household members attended Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains.

Anyone who attended the school on Wednesday 15 September and Thursday 16 September is considered a close contact and has been asked to self-isolate and seek a Covid-19 test.

The DHB’s Public Health Unit is working closely with the school, which was not open, to provide guidance, Snee said.

GOOGLE MAPS Kaiaua and Whakatīwai are located near the northern edge of Waikato's border with Auckland. Mangatangi is located south-west of the two settlements.

All tests in the Kaiaua and Whakatīwai area have been fast-tracked with results expected this evening.

He said experts from Waikato DHB and Auckland Regional Public Health were working rapidly to confirm whether there had been any further transmission.

“Once we have a better understanding of whether there has been further community transmission, we will review this decision.

“The DHB will be contacting all affected individuals to discuss options for treatment and/or deferral if required, and we apologise for any inconvenience or distress this disruption may cause.”

Covid-19 Testing Centres

A drive-through testing centre at Wharekawa Marae, Cnr Rata Road and East Coast Road, Kaiaua, is open Tuesday, September 21, 9am to 3pm.

Designated GP practices across the Waikato and the community testing centre at Founders Theatre, Norton Road, Hamilton also have testing capacity.

For a full list of locations where people can get a Covid-19 test, go to Healthpoint or call your GP to check if they are testing.