'Spectacular' sight of godwit migration to Firth of Thames reserved for one man

Keith Woodley from Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre describes the extraordinary journey of the bar-tailed godwit.

It's easy to forget about Covid-19 in a bubble with over 6000 migrating birds.

As some Hauraki residents struggle with life in the red zone, Keith Woodley gets out his binoculars to witness thousands of shorebirds soaring through the sky.

Woodley, the manager of Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre, lives on his own at the ecological centre, covering 8000 hectares of inter-tidal flats in North Waikato.

When three community cases of Covid-19 were detected nearby in Kaiaua and Whakatīwai on Sunday, like many businesses the centre had to close under Section 70 restrictions.

The restricted area – covering Maramarua, Mangatangi, Kaiaua, Whakatīwai and half of Miranda– has since moved to level 3, but for Woodley his most valued customer has never left the shore.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre manager Keith Woodley has a different bubble from the rest of New Zealand.

“I live on the same grounds as Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre, so nothing much has changed,” Woodley told Stuff.

“I’m fortunate that I get to share my bubble with thousands of godwits.”

This idyllic lockdown is the norm for Woodley, who has spent 28 years watching shorebirds, such as godwits and oyster catchers, arrive and leave.

He usually has a team of volunteers helping him out by running programmes, sales and monitoring bird migration, but for the past few days he's been doing most of the work himself.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff September is when godwits begin migration with the largest numbers found on the Firth of Thames shores in January.

Every year in September, the skies above the Firth of Thames are filled with thousands of godwits as the trans-Pacific visitors end their massive migration.

They travel 11,000 kilometres to get to New Zealand, escaping the snow-packed ground of the Arctic tundra to feast on marine worms and hidden shellfish on the mudflats.

A recent bar-tailed godwit – who has been dubbed Kupe – covered more than 12,000 kilometres in 9.3 days, and then doubled back to Alaska.

“Seeing the godwits arrive is a privilege to watch, and for now at least I’m the only one able to witness this spectacular sight.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Bar-tailed godwits are one of 35 species which come to New Zealand every summer from their breeding ground in the Arctic.

After a day of tagging new birds and collecting data of each godwits’ flight, Woodley spends his evenings down on the shore listening to the chatter.

At this time of the year, there’s about 6000 godwits, 5000 oyster catchers and 1000 stilts, creating a lot of noise, he said.

“It’s one of the magic things about these birds.

“We are going through all this turmoil in our lives throughout the country – everyone has been impacted by Covid-19 in some way – but it’s quite uplifting that in the background these natural processes keep going.

“The godwits just keep on doing what they do.”