Covid-19: Waikato DHB winds back its restrictions after numerous tests come back negative

Wharekawa Marae Reservation Trust kaiwhakahaere Eddie Manukau says there's a lot of anxiety in the community following news of cases in Waikato.

Services will resume as normal across all Waikato hospitals and facilities on Thursday after widespread Covid-19 testing led to numerous negative results.

The Waikato DHB made the call on Monday to restrict visitors and reduce acute and urgent care appointments, after four Waikato household members tested positive for Covid-19.

Now that around 1000 tests have been processed from the upper Hauraki – and no transmission has been identified outside the original household – the DHB has decided to wind back some of those restrictions.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF On Tuesday, 102 swabs were taken at upper Hauraki’s pop-up test station – Mangatangi Marae and Wharekawa Marae.

All patients who had their non-urgent, elective surgeries and clinic appointments deferred between September 20 – 22 will be contacted by hospital staff.

The loosened restrictions will return all services to Alert Level 2 from Thursday, with mandatory Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Everyone must wear a face covering at the hospitals – unless they have an exemption – and physical distancing of 2 metres will be in place.

Some visitor restrictions will remain in place to protect patients, staff and our community.

The DHB laboratory returned tests for nearly 1000 individuals who visited testing centres in the Upper Hauraki area on Monday and Tuesday.

Two of the four household members that tested positive for Covid-19 attended Mangatangi School – about 12km southwest of Kaiaua.

At least one student was symptomatic at school on Thursday last week.

Ninety-three of the 99 school contacts have since tested negative – just six results were pending.

Close to 3000 individuals throughout the Waikato region were also tested.

On Wednesday, September 22, 38 vaccinations were delivered in Maramarua’s pop up vaccination clinic.

For the broader Waikato region, 69.5 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one vaccination. There are currently 114,082 vaccination bookings in the system.