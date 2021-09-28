Nazi slur sparks call for South Waikato deputy mayor to resign

South Waikato Deputy Mayor Bill Machen has been asked to resign after he racially attacked a fellow councillor (file photo).

A formal complaint has been laid with the Human Rights Commission after South Waikato’s deputy mayor besmirched a councillor’s German origins with Nazi references.

In an email exchange with Councillor Peter Schulte, Deputy Mayor Bill Machen accused him of following in his “forebears” footsteps.

Schulte fled the oppression of East Germany in the 1980s.

He said Schulte’s "hereditary forebears” had “a long history of ignoring the norms of what we now call decent society”.

In a subsequent email, released under the Official Information Act to Schulte and seen by Stuff, Machen goes on to say his family suffered at “the hands of Schulte’s forebears” who were “responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of this world’s citizens including women children and others they arrogantly termed untermenschen”- a term coined by Nazis for "inferior people".

The exchange came after Schulte, who has called for Machen to resign as deputy, replied to an email from Mayor Jenny Shattock about two code of conduct investigations taken by chief executive Ben Smit. Schulte has long said codes of conduct are a waste of time and ratepayers’ money and he has often ridiculed the council for using them.

The second email shows councillor Arama Ngāpō emailed Machen calling for him to apologise.

“Peter is a Kiwi and is proud of this fact. Any reference to his country of origin in such a derogatory manner is not nice and, in my opinion, not necessary. I think you should apologise,” she said.

Although Machen, who last year had a Code of Conduct complaint against him upheld after he called a Tokoroa resident “a waste of space”, later did apologise - albeit through an email to Shattock which he asked to be sent to Schulte, his earlier reply to Ngāpō calls into question its sincerity.

“I find in reviewing my email that it is based in truth (my truth) and that therefore I do not consider any apology to be deserved or due,” he said.

“Honestly I don’t think my words will have any material effect on this man.”

Machen admits in the email to having formulated his views of German people “based on my reading of German and European history and personal experience gained in visits to Germany”.

Councillor Arama Ngāpō voiced her concern over the South Waikato deputy mayor's "derogatory" conduct (file photo).

Schulte said he has been left deeply saddened by Machen’s conduct and has called for him to resign as deputy mayor. He’s also laid a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission and police but maintains that a code of conduct would be a waste of time.

“I haven’t been able to sleep. I’m just really sad that a leader in such a multicultural community has these views,” he said.

Schulte said he was also disappointed that only councillors Hamish Daine, Marin Glucina, and Ngāpō had condemned the comments.

“Mayor Jenny Shattock hasn’t once condemned this but has instead put it back on me saying my email provoked it,” he said.

“It’s a real shame that our mayor tries to wash her hands of racism by the deputy mayor.”

Machen requested any questions from Stuff be emailed to him before he would answer anything.

”If you don’t want to do that then I can’t say anything because this matter is under police investigation as I understand it and it was handed into the race relations,” he said.

“I have made a sincere apology to the man. My [email to Ngāpō] was well before I made the apology.”

In a statement, Shattock told Stuff that “racial comments are never acceptable”.

“I do not condone the words Councillor Machen used,” she said.

“It is a personal decision of councillor Schulte not to accept the apology nor to utilise the legislation under the Local Government Act to take out a code of conduct.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock has described the deputy mayor's racial attack of a councillor as a "spat between two councillors" (file photo).

“I have no desire to interfere in the process he has taken. It would be wrong for me to pre-empt any decision from a higher authority.

“Councillor Machen is an excellent deputy mayor and I see this is a spat between two councillors. I urge councillor Schulte and councillor Machen to meet, put the past behind them and look to the future, and focus on the positives of our district,” she said.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta was approached for comment but declined.