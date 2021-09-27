Hamilton retail business targeted in robbery

An armed robbery took place at a Hillcrest retail business in Hamilton on Monday night (file photo).

Police were responding to reports of an armed robbery at a retail premises in Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Monday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident took place around 9pm in Clyde St. It’s believed the robbery took place at Hillcrest Four Square and firearms were involved, however, that is yet to be confirmed.

“Police are currently making initial enquiries to establish the circumstances. Nobody was physically injured,” the spokesperson said.