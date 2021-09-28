Key highway connecting Waikato and Bay of Plenty closed for 'much of the day'

One of the containers that toppled off a truck on the Kaimai Range.

About 3000 litres of sodium hydroxide that fell off a truck on a major highway connecting Waikato and Bay of Plenty may have entered a nearby stream.

Several containers full of chemicals fell off the truck on the Kaimai Range at 6.15am, closing the highway for much of the day while contractors clear the site.

The Waikato Regional Council has contacted the nearest five water take consent holders on the expected path of this spill to advise them.

However, there may be others taking water on the Mahina-A-Rangi Stream down to the Waiomou Stream.

ROSALIE MENZIES/Supplied The Kaimai Ranges will be closed while contractors work to remove the containers.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the council said the truck was carrying large containers filled with sodium hydroxide, with approximately 3000 litres spilling from the truck, resulting in the closure of the Kaimai Ranges.

It's understood five pallets containing chemicals toppled near the passing lane by the Kaimai Summit.

The council’s incident response team is attending the scene to assess the environmental impact of the incident.

Fire crews and hazardous chemicals specialists are also helping in the clean up.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Kevin Cowper said crews are working with other agencies to decant the remaining chemicals from the truck.

Until more is known about the extent of the spill, water users are urged to exercise caution.

Four appliances and a hazardous materials command unit remain on site.

Cowper said the road will likely remain closed for several hours until the clean-up is complete.

The truck is understood to have lost its load between Rapurapu Kauri Track and Kaimai Mamaku Lookout, and the containers were blocking the westbound lane, roughly five-hundred metres south of the summit.

Motorists were advised to delay travel if possible as the detours via Rotorua or the Karangahake Gorge would add considerable travel time.

About 7.40am, a police spokesperson said the Kaimai Ranges would be closed while contractors worked to remove the containers, however at mid-morning this was upgraded to being closed for much of the day.

Motorists who passed through the accident site before traffic management was established may have the chemical on their tyres, Cowper said.

While there is a low risk of damage from the caustic substance, people should still wash their cars to rinse off any chemical residue as a precaution.