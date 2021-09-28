Man charged with murder after serious assault leads to death in Hamilton

Hamilton Police have now charged a man with murder following the death of a 55-year-old woman last week.

Police were originally called to a serious assault at a flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East, on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died on Friday.

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth said the 57-year-old man previously appeared in the Hamilton District Court and had been remanded in custody to re-appear on October 1.

He will face a charge of murder, and another charge of injuring with intent which relates to an incident in April this year involving the same victim.