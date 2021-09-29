Pedestrian reported to have been hit by motorcyclist in Bay of Plenty

The incident occurred on the corner of Tweed Street and Aberdeen Street in Mount Maunganui.

A pedestrian is believed to have been hit by a motorcyclist in the Bay of Plenty.

Police received reports of the incident at the Tweed Street and Aberdeen Street intersection in Mount Maunganui at 8.48am.

A police spokesperson said indications are that the two people involved have suffered moderate to serious injuries.

The road is currently closed while staff examine the scene. Traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.