Obituary: Dame Jocelyn Barbara Fish, CBE 1930-2021

Jocelyn Fish married in 1959 and with her husband John took possession of a Morrinsville dairy farm. After giving up her teaching job when she married, she used to joke that "she never worked again". It was a bitter-sweet witticism, a commentary on the invisibility of women in society, particularly with regard to unpaid or voluntary work.

To counter the unwanted stigma attached to the labels of "housewife", or "farmer's wife" she adopted the phrase "Company Secretary" to describe her partnership with John in the farm.

Jocelyn Barbara Green was born in Whangārei in 1930. She was the youngest of three children. Her parents Edna (née Garton) and Jack Green both came from farming families in The Far North.

In 1946 Jocelyn and her family moved to Hamilton. She attended Hamilton Girls' High School, where she was Head Girl in 1948.

The first member of her family to enjoy a tertiary education, Jocelyn studied at Auckland University and Auckland Teachers' College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1952 before completing post-graduate teacher training. History papers in her degree taught her that all levels of government require active participation by the whole community in order to function well. This learning was hugely influential in her involvement in the women's movement in NZ in the 1970s. Jocelyn taught history, geography and English. She took up a position at Hastings High School in 1953, leaving three years later for the United Kingdom.

Jocelyn taught at the Arts Educational School in London and subsequently at Heathfield School, Ascot. Whilst in Europe she travelled around much of the UK and the continent. Upon returning to New Zealand in 1957, she worked at Hamilton Girls' High School briefly and thereafter at Fairfield College.

Jocelyn and John Fish began their life on the farm on the June 1, 1959. They had three children. As a mother Jocelyn stressed the need to realise potential. To squander one's intellect was sacrilegious. Mindful of how her own father's untapped writing skills, could well have led to meaningful work as a journalist, she ensured her own progeny aspired to tertiary education and careful career planning.

Jocelyn took part in the social and spiritual life of her community, joining the local Association of Anglican Women and the Morrisville Lyceum Club. It was at the former that her interest in women's issues found focus. She saw the exclusion of women from government as a travesty and a waste of the talents of half the population. Local activism soon gave way to that further afield, particularly The National Council of Women (NCW), through which she took part in campaigns for the inclusion of women in major decision making.

Very much practising what she preached, in 1980 Jocelyn became the first woman elected to the Piako County Council and remained its only female councillor for a decade thereafter. The capacity to grasp the essentials of any issue quickly and to articulate her position with clarity and conciseness were among her skills as a politician but she also had a quick and keen wit, which stopped well short of being derogatory but could often diffuse tension.

From 1986 to 1990 Jocelyn served as the National President of the NCW and campaigned vigorously for issues such as equal pay for equal work. She later lobbied successfully for 1993 to be recognised as Women's Suffrage Centennial Year. Jocelyn was a member of the New Zealand Government delegation to the United Nations Conference on Status of Women in Nairobi in 1985 and led the NCW's delegation to the International Council of Women's Centennial Conference in Washington D.C. three years later.

During the 1980s and 1990s Jocelyn was a member of sundry statutory boards, including the Film Censorship Board of Review (1981-1984), the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO (1989-94) and the Hamilton District Community Law Centre Trust (1994-2000) as inaugural Chairperson. She was a Justice of the Peace and President of the Waikato Branch of the NZ Federation of University Women. She was a longstanding member of the University of Waikato Honours Committee and was also Chairperson of the University's Population Studies Centre Policy Committee survey: 'NZ Women: Family, Employment and Education'.

Jocelyn was awarded a Suffrage Commemoration Medal, a CBE, an Honorary Fellowship from the Waikato Institute of Technology in 2003 and a University of Waikato Medal in 2012. In 2001 Jocelyn was awarded a DCNZM for services to the community which was converted to a DCNZM in 2009. Mindful of the contributions of others, she accepted the honour on behalf of all women, saying "...it was the collective voice which was instrumental in changing the policies and attitudes to women which had held the country back for so long."

Dame Jocelyn died on September 19, ten days short of her 91st birthday, a dignified fighter to the end. She is survived by John, her husband of 62 years, three children and seven grandchildren.