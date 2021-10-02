From joy to frustration over Marokopa's lost-then-found family

Kiritihere Beach was the last known position of the Phillips family before their disappearance and subsequent reappearance on Wednesday.

Relief from Marokopa locals over the reappearance of Thomas Phillips and his three children is turning to frustration.

The joy was palpable in the Waikato coastal settlement after the missing father, children Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5 returned home to the family farm safe and well after going missing on September 11.

The family spent 17 days in dense bush after Phillips’ ute was found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach, sparking an intensive police-led land, sea and air search.

But as the excitement of the reunion fades and police talk to Phillips to work out what he was up to, those familiar with the elemental seas and rugged hills look back at the signs that, they say with hindsight and an exasperated shake of the head, pointed to where they were.

Greg White, who lives in a bus in the bush area where police say Tom Phillips and the kids camped out, says the children's mother came by a few days ago.

“She was looking for Bushman Pete who's another mate of ours down the road, to see if he knew of anywhere where they might be hidden up. But he doesn't even get off his four wheeler, he doesn’t really go bush even though he's called Bushman Pete.

“She didn’t seem to be grieving. She seemed to be hoping that they were in the bush rather than in the ocean.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thomas Phillips and his children spent weeks missing in dense bush near Marokopa.

White says he never thought the family had ended up in the sea.

“Why would someone be down on the ocean on that particular night? It was pretty wild and the seas were rough, if anyone knows that beach they don't go near it when it's like that.”

It appeared to him the truck had been placed there to put searchers off the scent.

“When nothing’s come up in four or five days, not even a hat or a shoe or a t-shirt – I didn't think they were in the water myself.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bryan Cresswell in his Mangatoa Road shack says he always thought the family might be in the bush.

Bryan Cresswell​, who lives in a shack in the bush nearby, doesn’t believe the family stayed in a tent the whole time. He doesn’t know Phillips well but has met him at pig hunts and social events.

He revealed that there are two baches or huts in the high country at the back of the Phillips farm.

It was easy enough to hide until helicopters moved on and huts had been checked a couple of times before taking up residence, he reckons.

“Archie’s bach one of them is called – an old fella used to live up there way back. It's got a coal range and a water tank, you’d survive easy enough.”

Other farmers in the area spoken to by Stuff shared Cresswell’s theory.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Marokopa locals and police spent days combing the coast and bush for the Phillips family.

Cresswell says it would have only been a two or three-hour walk from the beach where Phillips’ vehicle was found to the huts.

“He must have had a bit of stuff stashed up there, or one of his mates ... dropped him [supplies].

“You could disappear for a couple of weeks easy enough but three little kids makes a bit of difference.

“You’d hide out for that first week and then obviously the kids wanted McDonald’s or to see grandad or whatever.”

Cresswell says a lot of locals are angry with Phillips.

“It's whitebaiting season at the moment and they put the rahui on so you couldn't go fishing. I’d say he’ll get a bit of a wind up when they catch up with him.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Marokopa whitebaiter John Anselmi is pleased a rÄhui has now been lifted.

One of those annoyed over the nets sitting idle in his whitebaiting hut alongside the Marokopa River was John Anselmi.

He’s glad the family is safe and well, but not surprised Phillips and his children went bush.

“I’ve socialised with the family and he has done this before with the kids,” he claimed.

“He camped last summer for three months up in the bush, he is familiar with it and we sort of knew that [is what he would have done].

“They never looked for him [when he’s done it] before because they knew where he was, up on the farm.”

Anselmi, who has had a bach in the area for over 40 years, said many locals suspected from the get-go that the family was never in the sea.

Stuff Kiritehere Beach, where the family’s ute was found. Inset, left to right: Thomas Phillips, 34; Jayda Jin, 8; Ember Phillips, 5; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6.

“It wasn’t necessary for them to shut us down for as long as they did. They knew [within a few days] he wasn’t in the water,” he said.

To Anselmi, who points to the need for camping gear and the ute found a long way from the family’s location with nothing in it, the Phillips excursion looked well-planned.

“[The community] was split about 50/50 on it because if they’d gone into the sea where did all the camping gear go that he had in his car?”

Anselmi said, although he’s glad the family are safe, it’s frustrating that their disappearance resulted in the best of the whitebaiting season passing.

“It is the lowest tide of the month now which means the water doesn’t push up the river,” he said.

“Normally we wouldn’t fish with this tide but we have been locked out of it for three weeks.

“The best run was when they went missing but we just have to be patient. Next week it will push up and be better.”

One local farmer, who didn’t want to be named, said: “He’s done this before, it's not the first time. We're glad to have him back but he should be held accountable. What was he thinking?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rod Shaw lives on Mangatoa Road and says the Phillips family camping trip appeared well planned.

Another farmer who lives in the area where police say Phillips was camping, who also requested anonymity, says he always thought the family had gone bush.

“What amazes me is that we're only 5 to 8km from the beach, but no-one ever came out here and asked us questions.”

The farmer says he recovered a deer with a bullet hole in its shoulder in a creek near his farm earlier in the week, and wondered if Phillips had shot it for food and it had run away and died.

The farmer says the Phillips kids would have handled the situation well.

“They're homeschooled and they're brought up out here – the locals tell me they're little tearaways and they run around in the bush with bare feet and things like that so it's probably nothing to them – a bit of an adventure.

“It's been a waste of police man-hours. It's put a lot of local people in stress.”

Retired farmer Rod Shaw, who knows the Phillips family, says some family members didn't seem too worried while the family was missing.

“I wasn’t concerned about Tom but I was concerned about the kids. Now I’m pissed off – he can pay [for the search].”