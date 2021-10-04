In Waikato’s 'anti-vaxville', a change of heart as Covid-19 comes close to home

A Waikato town known for its alternative views has had a spike in people getting vaccinated and tested after one of their own tested positive for Covid-19.

A West coast town once described as Waikato’s anti-vaxville has had a slight change of heart now Delta is “too close to home”.

Two Waikato community cases of the infectious Covid-19 variant prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce a level 3 lockdown for parts of Waikato for at least five days from midnight Sunday.

One of them was in Raglan – a town once dubbed anti-vaxville due to its low childhood immunisation rates during the 2019 measles outbreak.

Three members of the Covid-infected person’s household have since tested positive.

The other case was in Hamilton East.

It prompted a spike in interest in getting the jab, Raglan Ward councillor Lisa Thomson​ said.

On Monday, more than 120 people parked up outside Raglan Area School to get the Pfizer vaccine and 153 people zig-zagged the streets for over an hour to get their Covid tests at Raglan Rugby Club’s pop-up centre.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Shane and his son Jordan Selwyn both got their first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Among the rows of cars was Shane Selwyn​, a self-described anti-vaxxer awaiting his first ever vaccine.

“I've always been a little bit concerned about what's in this [the vaccine], so I've been standoffish,” he said, while in the line outside the school.

The Dairy Goat Co-op worker said there was a lot of stuff on Facebook that he didn’t “know what to believe”.

But when he heard about the cases in Raglan, he thought about his lung condition, which would put him at risk if he were to get Covid-19.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Some cars were turned away at the vaccine centre at Raglan Area School due to long waits.

“We always felt a little bit isolated being in Raglan, but now that it has hit it’s quite shocking.

“I've come to my senses, and I've got to get it done.”

Ministry of Health data shows about 65 per cent of people in Raglan and surrounding areas have had one Covid vaccination, and 38 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Rates are higher in Hamilton City, where 78 per cent had one vaccination and 50 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Selwyn wasn’t the only Raglan person who was on the fence about the vaccine.

Jacob Horini​, 25, got his first vaccine on Sunday after being turned away from the testing station, which ran out of swabs.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Raglan Ward Councillor Lisa Thomson said the vaccine uptake is “fantastic”.

He had no symptoms and hadn’t visited any of the locations of interest, but wanted a Covid-19 test on Monday “just to be sure I was in the clear”.

“It's a bit too close to home, better safe than sorry,” Horini said.

“It's very scary, but I think we're going to stamp it out if we work together.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Lines to the Raglan Rugby Club testing centre extended onto Cross St down to John St.

Raglan Ward councillor Lisa Thomson​ said, despite the varied opinions, most of the community was coming out to do their bit.

Thomson has been on the frontline for the last two days, and said there is a “broad cross-section” of the community coming through.

“Sometimes we need a little bit of a crisis to enable us to make some decisions to protect our community.”

More than 100 people had been vaccinated by Monday afternoon and about 80 people went through on Sunday.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Raglan Area school principal Louisa Barharm is thankful the case didn’t happen during school time.

While in her opinion that’s fantastic news, she said it's not about “witch hunting” others to get vaccinated.

“I'm not here to convince people who are on the other side of the spectrum on why they should be vaccinated, I'm just trying to support people who want to and if they've got questions direct them to local health providers who they trust.”