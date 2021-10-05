Covid-19: Hamilton testing demand was double what Waikato DHB expected

Waikato DHB used old modelling to predict Covid testing demand after news of local cases, and the actual demand was double what the organisation expected.

A health expert says hours-long waits at Hamilton’s main Covid-19 testing stations could have been avoided if Waikato DHB had looked to Auckland’s experience.

One woman told Stuff she waited seven-and-a-half hours at Claudelands Event Centre on Monday, while others reported being turned away because there weren't enough tests available.

“We based our system off of previous modelling expecting that the demand would be the same, but it ended up being double that,” Waikato DHB’s executive director Māori, equity and health improvement Riki Nia Nia said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Residents turned away from overrun Hamilton testing station

* Three household contacts of Raglan case test positive for Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Eight hour wait at the Hamilton Covid-19 testing station



Stuff “We based our system off of old modelling expecting that the demand would be the same,” Waikato DHB executive director Māori, equity and health Improvement Riki Nia Nia said.

Waikato had looked closely at the Auckland DHB and other DHBs’ responses, but had to use the data available, he said.

“Once we determined the need was there we ramped up capacity.

“We did over 6000 [tests across the region], and I think in the end our response met the needs of the community in Waikato.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The Claudelands testing site was operating eight testing lanes on Tuesday.

Yet international health professor Philip Hill says the DHB could have got a better idea of the lines it would be facing by looking to neighbouring regions.

It only had to look at Auckland as an example of the demand for Covid-19 testing in the days after community cases are announced, the University of Otago professor said.

Waikato’s community testing centres extended their hours on Tuesday, and pop-up sites operated in Raglan, Huntly, and at Hamilton’s Te Rapa Racecourse.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Founders and Claudelands testing stations took 1000 swabs between them on Monday.

The Te Rapa centre opened at midday Tuesday to help offload pressure, Founders testing centre team lead charge nurse Tracey Buchanan said.

The main reason for the delays was people lining up before the centre opened, creating a backlog, she said.

Before 8am on Tuesday, there were double lanes down Norton Rd and two lanes down Rostrevor Street flowing onto Tristram Rd. Claudelands also had a long line trailing outside the gate.

People waiting in line were warned there would be a two or three-hour wait and that they could go somewhere else.

“We’ve improved our communication,” Buchanan said.

“People coming to Founders will have a queue for two-and-a-half hours but, before they are even getting into the queue, traffic management is saying there’s other testing centres if they don’t want to wait.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff About one swab a minute was being taken at Hamilton’s Founders testing centre, team lead charge nurse Tracey Buchanan said.

The small team running the Founders centre – part of Anglesea Emergency Care – has two admin, two health care assistants, and four swabbers on hand.

The centre is averaging one swab a minute and claims that it is understaffed or that there’s a lack of resources are untrue, Buchanan said.

Even if the team was much bigger, she said, it “wouldn’t make much difference” to wait times.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. It’s happened all over the world where people queue to get a test, and it’s happening now in the Waikato.

“We can’t go any faster.”

Information on where to get a Covid test in the Waikato is on the Waikato DHB website.