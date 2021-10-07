Covid-19: Hamilton's Mill St Pak 'n Save becomes location of interest

One of Hamilton’s major supermarkets has been identified as a location of interest.

The Mill Street Pak ‘n Save’s potential exposure event occurred on October 1 between 5.30pm – 7pm.

Anyone at the supermarket between that time period must self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The supermarket is the fourth grocery store in Waikato to be added after Four Square Raglan and Four Square Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield joined the list on Thursday morning. Supervalue Raglan has been a location of interest since Monday.

Five new community cases of Covid-19 were announced in the Waikato on Thursday.

The region’s total number of positive cases is now 22.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced at the 1pm briefing that the Waikato level 3 boundary would be extended further south until at least Monday night.

The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts

All 22 Waikato cases so far are linked, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said at the 1pm briefing on Thursday