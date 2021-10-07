Covid-19: Hamilton's Mill St Pak'nSave becomes location of interest

A case visited Mill Street Pak’nSave on the evening of Friday, October 1, prompting a warning for shoppers there at the same time. (file)

One of Hamilton’s major supermarkets has been identified as a location of interest.

The Mill Street Pak’nSave potential exposure event occurred on Friday, October 1 between 5.30 and 7pm, the Ministry of Health says.

Anyone at the supermarket during that time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, they are advised to get a test and stay at home until a negative test result, and, until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The supermarket is one of five grocery stores in Waikato to be named as a location of interest, along with Four Square stores in Raglan and Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield, Countdown Dinsdale, and Supervalue Raglan.

Online figures for the Mill Street store indicate Friday afternoons are generally busy, but don’t reach the same customer peaks as Saturday and Sunday.

As parts of the Waikato went into alert level 3 on Sunday, Foodstuffs noted its stores would use stringent cleaning and hygiene protocols – “including it being mandatory to wear a face covering when shopping and maintaining the two-metre social distance”.

Customer numbers would continue to be restricted under level three, the company said.

Five new community cases of Covid-19 were announced in the Waikato on Thursday.

The region’s total number of positive cases is now 22.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced at the 1pm briefing that the Waikato level 3 boundary would be extended further south until at least Monday night.

The extension will cover the Waitomo district including Te Kūiti, as well as Waipā and the Ōtorohanga districts.

All 22 Waikato cases so far are linked, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said at the 1pm briefing on Thursday.