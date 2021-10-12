Vaccine mandate 'had to be done' say Waikato health care workers

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president and emergency department doctor John Bonning says the vaccine mandate is a superb idea.

The Covid-19 vaccination mandate is not about the health care workers, but about protecting vulnerable patients, Waikato high-risk health and disability staff say.

The Government has introduced a sweeping mandate that forces hundreds of thousands of workers in education and healthcare to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Healthcare workers would need to have their first dose of the vaccine by October 30 and be fully vaccinated by December 1, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Monday.

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president and emergency department doctor John Bonning said the mandate helped to protect those who were more vulnerable than most health care workers.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

The elderly, the young, people in chemotherapy treatment, pregnant people, and those who were immunocompromised had a higher chance of getting really sick and dying of Covid-19, he said.

“It’s about the people more vulnerable than most health care workers. The patients.”

He said vaccination was a personal choice, but it was a choice that affected the whole community.

“The vaccine is overwhelmingly safe and is supported by the vast majority of health professionals in Aotearoa.”

He said one person’s choice to not vaccinate against measles led to an outbreak in which more than 80 children died in Samoa.

Tom Lee/Stuff Anglesea Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Ian McMichael says health care professionals have to lead by example.

“Vaccines are just one of those things that is for the sake of the community.”

Anglesea Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Ian McMichael said there would be nothing worse than a health care worker infecting someone with a medical condition, or a child who could not yet be vaccinated.

“We have to lead by example as health care professionals. We need to get the vaccination rates up and also as health care professionals we are dealing with the most vulnerable.”

Ninety-eight per cent of his staff were fully vaccinated, with only a few still mulling it over. He was leaving them to make the decision themselves.

He said he would hate for a healthcare worker to become a super spreader of the virus, but that was the risk if they chose to remain unvaccinated.

McMichael said everything the industry did was evidence-based, so struggled to understand why someone would choose not to be vaccinated.

SUPPLIED Griffin Healthcare managing director Angie Millar says the vaccine mandate had to be done.

Griffin Healthcare managing director Angie Millar said she was lucky all her 160 staff members had their first vaccine.

She said about 85 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Its nurses and healthcare assistants worked in homes, hospitals, rest care facilities and social service organisations.

Staff worked across multiple health care providers, so it was important they were vaccinated.

“They are empathetic and caring, and to do the job it’s important for both them and patients. I was really thrilled we didn’t have to do a huge drive.

“I believe whatever your beliefs, this is bigger than that. It just has to be done.”

Griffin had changed its employment contracts, and would no longer hire someone who was unvaccinated.

“It’s hard to legally make your staff get vaccinated, but you can control who you employ.”

Former GP and MP for Hamilton East, Dr Gaurav Sharma, said the sector saw the consequences of not being vaccinated, and wanted to protect both patients and themselves.

“You are at high risk of catching something because of the population you see and at the same the other way around, you don’t want them to catch something either.”

“It helps patients feel more confident in the service they are getting.”

He did not know any healthcare professionals who were against the mandate, and said compulsory vaccinations were not a foreign concept to the industry.

SUPPLIED Former GP and MP for Hamilton East Dr Gaurav Sharma says mandatory vaccines aren’t a foreign concept to health care workers.

As a student at Auckland University, he had to be fully vaccinated to make sure he didn’t catch or pass something on to patients while training in the hospital.

He said leading medical agencies and unions had stood up in favour of the mandate, which was telling.

The mandate included all healthcare workers in sites where vulnerable people were treated, like hospitals, GPs, pharmacists, community healthcare nurses, midwives, and paramedics.

It would also extend to those in private healthcare– including aged residential care staff, home and community support staff, kaupapa Māori providers, and other non-governmental healthcare staff.

Some limited exceptions would be allowed, but it was not clear what the grounds would be.