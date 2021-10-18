Covid-19: Three new community cases in Waikato, ahead of alert level decision

On Sunday there were 4020 tests undertaken in Waikato and 1489 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered.

There are three new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato, according to the Ministry of Health, ahead of this afternoon’s alert level decision.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 45, three of whom have recovered.

There are now six unlinked cases in Waikato.

Only one of the three new cases is linked to known cases, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 live: daily Delta case update, ahead of Government alert level decision

* Covid-19: Government considering alert level 4 'circuit breaker' for Auckland

* Covid-19: When is the next alert level announcement?

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – October 18



“Investigations are also continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases from yesterday.”

The ministry said Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out region wide testing and anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should get tested, particularly residents of Raglan, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi.

On Monday afternoon, Cabinet will be meeting to decide any potential changes for the Auckland, Northland and Waikato regions – all of which are still in alert level 3.

An announcement is expected from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at around 4pm. This will be live streamed on Stuff’s live Covid-19 blog.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Waikato's level 3 boundary.

The ministry announced four new Waikato community cases on Sunday.

Two of those cases (one in Hamilton and one in Raglan) were known contacts of existing cases.

However, the other two – one in Hamilton and another with an address in Kihikihi – have still not been connected to the outbreak.

“It is possible that the Kihikihi case is the source of the wastewater detections in Te Awamutu, however this has not yet been confirmed,” the ministry said on Sunday.

Wastewater samples taken from Te Awamutu on Tuesday and Wednesday last week both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

These wastewater samples would have included flows from Kihikihi and Waikeria Prison, Waipā District Council confirmed on Sunday.

There are pop-up Covid-19 testing stations open in Hamilton, Whatawhata and Kihikihi.

Waikato DHB’s website and Healthpoint have up to date information on community testing centres in the region.

Meanwhile, on Sunday there were 4020 Covid-19 tests undertaken in Waikato and 1489 doses of the vaccine administered.

On Super Saturday, 10,088 people in the region were vaccinated.

Of those people, 3887 received their first dose and 6201 their second dose.

There were also 6080 swabs taken for testing around the region on Saturday.