Covid's all a bit stink, but maybe we are nearly there

Once, family car trips involved beach locations and cries off ‘are we there yet?’. Now they are more likely to be a journey to the Covid testing station.

In the summers when our kids were young, my husband Bill and I would often load them into the car on a Friday night and drive across to Mt Maunganui for a weekend at the beach.

Frequently, we’d get to Hillcrest, just 20 minutes from home, and the youngest would pipe up with the question we most dreaded, “Are we nearly there?”

We most certainly weren’t, and the road to the beach from this point was paved with fighting in the back seat, threats and promises from the front seat, early unwrapping of snacks and treats, and endless games of I Spy, and Animal, Vegetable, Mineral.

I’ve remembered those trips, and that vexed question, in recent weeks as Covid Level 3 fatigue has set in at my place, and I’ve been asking – in my head – are we nearly there? Are we done with this virus? And the answer, at present, is no, not yet. We got derailed by Delta; it continues to dominate our lives.

Last Monday afternoon, when the Waikato’s Level 3 restrictions were reviewed, I sat in front of the television with a cup of tea hoping against hope that we would drop back to Level 2. When that didn’t happen, I upgraded to a gin and tonic, and felt the better for it. To digress, in the interests of supporting local, it was an excellent craft gin from Holland Road Distillery, at Eureka, near Hamilton.

Whenever I feel sorry for myself, I think about all the Aucklanders who are doing it so much harder than us. Including my older son and his family who are incredibly stoical; they’ve been juggling work and homeschooling for weeks on end without complaint. In a previous life, we’d planned to be together at the beach this weekend.

There are testing times and as well as being tired of Covid, I’m tired of angry people, blamers, and armchair experts. It’s all increasingly hard to listen to. Constructive debate is important, destructive not so much.

There isn’t a government in the world that has found the magic answer to managing the Covid pandemic, let alone the Delta variant. I remain hopeful that our country, despite some missteps, will get through this with a lighter death and health damage toll than many. A Stuff report, The Case for Optimism, by journalist Keith Lynch, published on Thursday, is thoughtful reading on this.

But there are other casualties: I’m deeply concerned about the impact of the restrictions on so many businesses, the knock-on effect for families struggling on reduced incomes, and the children out of school. There are local restaurant and café owners looking anxious and exhausted as they try to drive some income in limited circumstances.

So I’m frustrated by those who flout the restriction rules (Redvale party, Brian Tamaki and Destiny Church, etc) while others make huge sacrifices to maintain them. I’m feeling particularly for those who’ve had deaths in their families in lockdown and have been unable to mark this in customary ways.

I’m frustrated by people who are not vaccinated, we need them over the line, and we need urgent action – in the best way possible – on vaccination of hard-to-reach communities.

My natural optimism, my penchant for silver linings, has deserted me a bit in the latest Level 3. But I’ve scratched around and found a few highlights to share:

In a First World problem, the bulb on my bedside light blew out. As a late-night reader, I was lost without it, and the brand wasn’t available at the supermarket. So I drove to a suitable store, and showed the bulb box (through the window) to the sole assistant.

He found a matcher, mouthed to me that they were only doing click and collect. I should order and pay for it online, then return when it had been processed. Okay, thanks, I said, backing away from the tantalisingly close bulb. He hesitated at the window, asked how many I needed. Just one, I said. He opened the door a fraction, handed out the box. Please take it, he said. I protested, tried to arrange payment. He smiled: it’s all good.

I won’t name the store in case it gets him into trouble for an unauthorised giveaway. But I’m grateful for the light of his kindness, and I will be a loyal customer at that place when it reopens.

I’ve lately found a niche as a quiz-mistress, devising some Zoom quizzes as a distraction for the Auckland grandkids. This is enormous fun. I’ve done a Harry Potter quiz and a trivia quiz, and I’m plotting another one. A sample: do you know how many colours there are in a rainbow, and can you name them? Ditto the continents of the world, how many, their names? And can you name the Seven Dwarves. (Spoiler alert, I always forget Bashful).

A bubble-mate is highly recommended. My sister-in-law, Denise, and I teamed up during the latest Level 3, sharing some meals, movie nights, walks, and coffee meet-ups. It’s made a big difference to morale. As do all the phone-calls and Zooms with wider family and friends. We’re better together.

At the time of writing (Thursday deadline), I don’t know the contents of the Prime Minister’s Friday announcements. Like everyone else, I’m waiting for details of the vaccine passports, the vaccination targets for Auckland, and the rest of the country, and the framework for the new normal in a highly vaccinated country. These goals are hugely important as we head towards Christmas.

Are we nearly there?