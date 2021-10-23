Teenage girl critically injured in Hamilton hit and run

The girl suffered critical injuries after the hit-and-run occurred on Boundary Road just before 2am.

Police are seeking information after a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton overnight.

She suffered critical injuries after the hit-and-run occurred on Boundary Rd just before 2am, Saturday.

The vehicle, described as being silver, did not stop, a police spokesperson said.

It was last seen turning left from Boundary Rd on to Heaphy Terrace. It then continued travelling northbound.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Hamilton's Mill St Pak'nSave becomes location of interest

* What you should know for Six60's Hamilton concert

* Shots fired at boy racers during late night gathering near Hamilton



Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 211023/7765.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.