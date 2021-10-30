A guide to the perfect balance between parenting and work during Covid lockdowns

OPINION: I apologise for the click-bait headline. There is no such thing as striking the perfect balance between working from home and juggling children, especially while living through a worldwide health crisis.

I can’t even meet deadlines. This column was due an hour ago, but I had to break up a fight between a teen and a pre-teen who were arguing over their preferred breakfast choice – the last piece of chocolate cake, which is two days old by the way.

I then found the youngest in bed with his iPad, so had to deal with that, too.

But if you’re reading this column, you are where I was last lockdown – desperate, waist-deep in deadlines, at my wits’ end with kids nagging me for snacks and dealing with a teenager who spent 15 hours a day gaming instead of doing schoolwork.

It was miserable. I was miserable.

Teachers’ associations are much more aware of the impacts of mental health on students and families given the lessons learnt last lockdown.

There was a 40 per cent rise in people contacting National Telehealth Service’s mental health service post-lockdown. In the first quarter of 2020-21 (July to September) – the service was contacted 55,654, compared to 39,188 times during the same period the year before.

I clearly remember the day I broke down. It was day three of lockdown and I was struggling to home-school my kids while also working my 40-hours-plus-a-week job, and study for a master’s degree. I took myself off to the bathroom and sat there for an hour before deciding something had to change.

I am no parenting expert – I’m simply here to share some helpful tips that meant I survived the last lockdown with my sanity intact and is working well during this current lockdown.

Tip 1: Ignore correspondence from your kids’ school

I’m not kidding. One of the biggest headaches during last lockdown was having to school my children while meeting my own deadlines.

I have two children in primary school, one at high school, and am currently pregnant. I also have a six-year-old niece who is part of my bubble.

I’ve politely declined the Google invites to daily online schooling sessions and have already given their teachers a heads up.

My children are getting daily lessons in life; how to separate whites from colours, how important it is to stay between the lines mowing the lawn, and being able to differentiate between a weed and a plant.

The high schooler doesn’t have exams this year but has a small amount of online learning to do. And there’s an incentive if he gets it done – gaming time. This is also a perfect interlude to the next tip.

Tip 2: Bribery

I understand bribery is a bit of a taboo word, so you can call it an incentive if that makes you feel better.

We’re not completely devoid of routine in our home. I wake early, have coffee in peace, and start work between 7 and 7:30. The children wake around 9am and then have breakfast that they can make themselves – a proper breakfast – like toast, fruit, cereal etc.

They them come to see me in my office (corner of my bedroom) and I give them their chore for the day – it ranges from dishes, to washing, or vacuuming.

Once that is done, they take themselves off for some exercise, - it might be a run, or a bike ride, or a tabata of some sort – it’s up to them.

I then prep their lunch while they read a book (online or physical). They then give me a verbal summary of what they’ve read. After that, they have the whole afternoon literally free to do whatever they like – albeit unsupervised, which usually means YouTube is parenting them for a solid three to four hours while I finish what I need to do at work (two taboo parenting topics in one column). These are the terms we have agreed to for them to have device time – little do they know, device time is a blessing for me, too.

I understand our way of getting through lockdown is not for everyone, and I also don’t have a toddler or a baby to care for at this time. Which leads me to my next tip.

Tip 3: Don’t make up for lost productivity by working extra hours

I must confess - this was a tip suggested by my workplace, but it helps when prioritising your day. You need to do what works for you, whether that be working for a few hours in the morning and then taking time out of your day to spend with your little ones before getting a few hours in the afternoon/evening.

It’s easy to become stressed by missed deadlines and lost productivity, but if you’re honest with yourself and your workplace around expectations – it makes a huge difference to your day. There’s the infamous video of a father giving a live tv interview when his children burst into the room, moments later his wife scrambles in and yanks them out. You have to expect that there are going to be some unexpected moments but in the scheme of things, it’s not worth stressing over. Expect it and move on.

Most decent employers will understand that this is not a normal working-from-home environment. We’re at home, during a crisis, trying to work – we’re not working from home.

It also helps to not compare your work rate to that of your colleagues, and on that same basis, try not to judge others. Everyone has their own struggles, and they cope in different ways. The last thing you want is to feel like you’re being judged by your colleagues.

Tip 4: Keep a regular bedtime

If you take away one thing from this column, please let it be this one. While I don’t mind what time my children wake, a decent bedtime is a must. It can often be exhausting having to repeat the same routine within the same walls, day after day, but I’d rather not add sleep deprivation to the mix. A decent night’s sleep is the best way to reset, plus it doesn’t make it too difficult to get back into routine once alert levels drop.

Tip 5: Find something to be grateful for each day

This is my final tip. Find something, even if it’s very small, to be grateful for each morning and remind yourself of this each day. It doesn’t have to be something grandiose; it can be as simple as having good coffee to wake up to, or that you have a job to pay the bills. Given the impact Covid has had on the world, I am always grateful for the health of my family and that I have a secure job which means my bills are paid. This will help keep your thoughts in perspective, especially when facing tough situations at home.

When the country was at level 4, I watched a clip of an Auckland woman chasing down a hearse that had her mother’s body in it. Restrictions meant she wasn’t able to farewell her mother as she and her family would have wished. That was heart-wrenching. I think about moments like this often, especially when I’ve had a tough day, because although whatever I am feeling in my time of stress is still valid, I am reminded of the things I do have to be grateful for, even if that is my bickering children.

