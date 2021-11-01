Covid cancels annual Tokoroa Community Foodbank drive despite high need

The Tokoroa Community Foodbank has been averaging 25 to 30 food parcels a week during the past two to three weeks.

Tokoroa’s annual community foodbank food drive has fallen victim to Covid despite need being greater than ever.

The annual November event held in conjunction with the Tokoroa Fire Brigade, which sees volunteers collecting non-perishable food items from people’s gates following fire engines sounding sirens to alert neighbourhoods, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 limitations.

Tokoroa Community Foodbank chairman Rob Horne said it was a disappointing call given the level of demand for help with food the community was seeing.

“During the last two or three weeks we have been averaging 25 to 30 food parcels a week,” he said.

“Last year we did 1019 parcels for the whole year but so far this year we have already done about 967. We are 167 parcels ahead of this time last year and the need isn’t slowing.”

Horne said it’s largely due to level 3 restrictions in other parts of the Waikato and Auckland having a significant impact on local businesses and staff.

“Because we haven’t got people passing through, a lot of businesses haven’t got any work so workers are on reduced hours,” he said.

Supplied The Tokoroa Community Foodbank is in desperate need of more food to keep up with demand (file photo).

“The problem is they still have bills, rents are going up and power is skyrocketing.

“Although we are in level 2 people are having to spend more time at home with the kids so there is more heating and eating. I just went to get some petrol too and it was $2.59 a litre which is a worry.

“The majority of people asking for help are families with two or three children. Some we only see once but others are coming on a regular basis.”

Despite the event’s cancellation, Horne said food donations were still being called for.

“If we were in level 1 the fire brigade could do it but at the moment there is no hope so we will try a different way of getting it done,” he said.

“We thought we would instead have a drop-off day at the foodbank at 42B Roslin St on Sunday, November 14.

“We will be there for five hours from 11am-4pm if people want to drop something off, that is the best we can manage at the moment, or they can come down from 10am-12pm on any working day.

“The best things you can give us are cans, such as baked beans, spaghetti and things like that or dry products such as rice and pasta. Those are the main incidents to give a family in need a feed.”