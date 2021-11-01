Bedroom blaze sparks in Hamilton East block of flats

A unit in a block of flats in Hamilton was well alight when firefighters arrived at 8.28pm on Sunday (file photo).

A unit in a Hamilton East block of flats was in flames when firefighters arrived to extinguish the bedroom blaze.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said three fire trucks arrived to the block of flats on Fox St in Hamilton East at 8.28pm on Sunday.

The fire in the small, single story flat was out of control when firefighters arrived, but was contained by about 8.48pm.

Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours, and left just before 10.30pm.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and a fire investigator had been notified.