One person seriously injured, road closed after car and truck crash in Hamilton

A person had to be cut out of their vehicle after the Pukete crash, and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

One person is seriously injured after a crash between a car and truck in Hamilton, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The person was trapped in a vehicle after the crash at 9.58am on Maui St in Pukete, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

A St John media spokeswoman said one person in a serious condition was treated and transported to Waikato Hospital.

A Stuff visual journalist at the scene said the roof of a car had been removed, and police officers looked to be gathering evidence.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Maui St was expected to be closed for some time, police said, and a pole bent in the crash and was encroaching on the road.

Diversions were in place surrounding the crash site, a police media spokeswoman said.

A pole had bent over in the crash, and was encroaching on one of the lanes.

The road was expected to be closed for some time and people should avoid the area.