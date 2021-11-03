Tokoroa business crushed as strong winds topple trees throughout Waikato

The oak toppled onto the cafe side of Nexus Restaurant and Sports Bar on Wednesday morning, as staff were about to enter.

An act of God has seen staff and customers at a Tokoroa restaurant and gaming venue narrowly avoid the Reaper.

A large oak tree toppled as staff were about to enter Tokoroa’s Nexus Restaurant and Sports Bar at about 7am on Wednesday, crushing the café side of the Bridge Street venue.

It came amid strong winds and reports of multiple fallen trees throughout the Waikato which included the closing of a section of State Highway 1 near Cambridge.

Nexus has previously come under fire for trespassing an anti pokie machine advocate before it even opened. It houses 18 pokie machines, and is one of 10 class four gambling venues in South Waikato.

As at June 30, class four gambling in the district had generated $3.97million in gaming machine profit (GMP) from 160 machines.

The oak incident follows several past near misses from the street’s trees, believed to be about 70 to 80 years old. South Waikato District Council last carried out a safety assessment on them in September 2020.

Residents and shop owners have long been divided over whether the trees should be felled due to ongoing issues with leaves blocking gutters and large branches snapping and posing a risk to motorists and pedestrians in the busy street below.

SUPPLIED It’s now likely the other oaks in Bridge Street will be felled, South Waikato District Council parks and reserves manager Phil Parker said.

South Waikato District Council parks and reserves manager Phil Parker wouldn’t elaborate on the potential cost to ratepayers but said the incident had been referred to the council’s insurer.

“Council engages a professional arborist to conduct condition assessments of trees within urban areas every two years,” he said.

“The most recent assessment of all the oak trees within the Tokoroa central business district was done in September 2020. As a result of that assessment some trees were removed, including three on Bridge St and several others were pruned to arborist’s recommendations.”

Parker said the incident would however likely result in the removal of the remaining oaks.

“On inspection of the downed tree’s root structure it was discovered that the root system is very flat, indicating the roots of the tree have hit a hard pan that could not be penetrated, likely consisting of rhyolite rock,” he said.

“Now that we know this, staff will prepare a report to council, indicating the possibility that this rhyolite pan is likely to extend along Bridge St and outlining the risk of further tree falls with the weight involved with trees of that maturity, particularly during windy conditions.

“It is therefore likely the recommendation within the report will be to fell the remaining oak trees in the Bridge St median, and to replace with more suitably sized trees for a built-up urban environment.

He said for now nine trees will remain.

SUPPLIED There have been previous issues with oaks in Bridge Street, with residents and shop owners divided over whether they should be felled.

“The tree next to the fallen tree towards Mannering Street will also be felled once the wind dies down and allows for felling using a crane,” he said.

Nexus Restaurant and Sports Bar could not be reached for comment.

In nearby Cambridge, a section of State Highway 1 was closed due to multiple fallen trees blocking three quarters of the road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced at 12.50pm that a stretch between Karapiro and Taotaoroa Road was shut and a detour in place.

Earlier a single tree fell between Keeley’s Reserve and Kentucky Rd, Karapiro and a police media spokeswoman said contractors had been sent to clear it.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.