Search for Tokoroa woman who breastfed desperate stranger's baby

A Tokoroa mother is searching for a woman who offered to breastfeed her baby when she was in need (file photo).

A recovering drug addict sat distressed outside a Tokoroa superette wondering how she was going to feed her four-month-old baby.

Then a stranger offered her breasts.

Last Tuesday Susan Johnson, who moved to the South Waikato town in 2019 where she weaned herself off an array of illicit drugs before recently giving birth to her fifth child, found herself struggling to make ends meet.

Unable to produce her own milk and having run out of money to buy baby formula due to her husband starting a new job and her application for a benefit still being processed, in a last ditch attempt for help she sat outside Tainui Superette hoping someone would take pity.

Johnson was taken aback when a young mother offered to breastfeed her daughter.

“I was outside the shop having a bit of a moment when she just started having a conversation with me because she could see I was distressed,” she said.

“After chatting with her for a while I asked if she could feed my baby because I had absolutely nothing, I hadn’t bought formula yet, and she said she could give her a breast.

“I was blessed that someone I didn’t even know offered to use their boobs. She did it for us and I can’t explain the feeling.

“She had a lovely, handsome baby which looked a couple of months old. It was really kind.”

But the woman’s charity didn’t stop there.

“After she finished breastfeeding my baby she told me to wait around,” she said.

“I thought she wasn’t coming back when she arrived with over $200 worth of shopping for us.

“My husband was at work when it happened. When I told him he was just over the moon and we would like to find this beautiful soul and give her a reward because what she gave us was a lot.”

Johnson said she believes the woman said her name was Piripono and described her as being a young Māori in her early 20s who was driving a green Nissan.

“The car was a four-door green Nissan and there were two booster seats in the back so she must have had other children too,” she said.

“I could tell she had been through a lot herself but she was still able to help me and my family out.

“It was lovely that this happened to me. Tokoroa is pretty small, so hopefully they can lead me to her.”