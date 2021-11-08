Milk of human kindness: Tokoroa mum who breastfed stranger's baby remembers not getting a feed every day

Piripono Brown came across a distressed mother and hungry baby last week outside Tainui Superette in Tokoroa. She "was fortunate enough to help", she says.

Piripono Brown’s only gripe after offering her breast to a stranger’s hungry baby on the streets of Tokoroa is that the kind gesture did not go unnoticed.

The shy mother of three, originally from Hamilton, has admitted to being the woman who helped out a woman recovering from drug addiction, who was sitting distressed outside Tainui Superette last week.

Susan Johnson was unable to produce her own milk and had run out of money to buy baby formula due to her husband starting a new job and her application for a benefit still being processed.

Brown, who has had her own struggles, told Stuff she did not think twice about “giving the baby the boob” and would do it again.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Brown told Stuff while cradling her own 3-month-old baby.

“Baby was hungry right then and I had milk that would have gone to waste. I just wanted to feed her straight away instead of running off to get formula. It is all natural anyway.”

Growing up in a rough area of Fairfield, Brown can empathise with Johnson’s situation.

While substance addiction was not rife in her household, her mum became an alcoholic after her husband died.

She often remembers wondering when her family might get their next feed.

“My mum tried really hard to provide for us but it was expensive to feed eight kids.'’

Her mum often had to reach out to foodbanks or generous community members to keep the cupboards stocked, she said.

“I don’t remember having a bad upbringing but we didn’t get a feed every day.”

Now, at 24 years old, she is really appreciative of what she has and is always willing to help others in need.

“My kids are happy and healthy and have a home, whereas there are others who don't have those things.

“I am definitely not rich but I am just fortunate enough to be able to help.”

The free feed and gifting of $200 worth of groceries to Johnson is not where Brown’s generosity ends either.

Over the past month, Brown has bought groceries for more than 50 families in Tokoroa.

She set up a Facebook page called Tokoroa Free Kai and has been supplying weekly groceries to those in need.

As well as working part-time at First Security, she is studying He Papa Tikanga (Māori worldviews) online and completing a course in health and wellbeing.

She hopes to have a career in health one day.

“I don’t want anything in return. I just like to help and it makes me happy seeing others happy.”