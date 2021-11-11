Covid-19: Twenty-five new community cases in Waikato, more than half from one household

There are 20 cases in Hamilton, four in Ōtorohanga, and one in Cambridge.

There are 25 new community cases of Covid-19 in Waikato – the highest daily case number in the region.

Of those 20 are from Hamilton, four from Ōtorohanga, and one from Cambridge, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Fifteen are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton where an earlier case had been confirmed and is already in isolation.

Of Thursday’s Waikato cases, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.

It brings the total number of community cases in the region to 204.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kūiti.

There were 1879 swabs processed in Waikato on Wednesday and 1855 doses of vaccine were given.

Public health staff are now supporting 166 people to isolate at home in Waikato.

On Wednesday there were 14 cases in Waikato – 10 in Ōtorohanga, three in Hamilton and one in Ngāruawāhia.

There were two cases on Tuesday and seven the following day.