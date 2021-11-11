Truck fire on SH1 near Cambridge slows traffic, lane closed

Two fire engines are working on the blaze, but the northbound lane of State Highway 1 near Karāpiro will stay closed until the truck is cleared, police say (file photo).

Two fire trucks are battling a fire in a truck and its trailer on State Highway 1 near Cambridge.

Fire and Emergency was called at 12.28pm Thursday to a truck on fire on State Highway 1 at Karāpiro, a spokesman said.

Two fire trucks were fighting the blaze.

The road was closed, a police spokesman said. However, the southbound lane would soon open.

READ MORE:

* Whakatāne road reopens after blaze in truck and trailer carrying butter

* State Highway 1 near Cambridge reopens after debris and damaged trees blocked road

* Long delays after broken glass strewn across State Highway 2 north of Wellington



The northbound lane would remain closed until the truck was cleared.

Traffic was building up in the area, and a diversion was in place at Karāpiro where it intersects with SH1.

People should drive with care and expect delays, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a social media post.