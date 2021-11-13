Homicide investigation launched after five-year-old dies in Starship Children’s Hospital

Malachi Subecz, from Te Puna, died in Starship Children’s Hospital on Friday morning (File Photo).

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a young boy died in Starship Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

Police named the boy as five-year-old Malachi Subecz of Te Puna.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday, November 1 after Malachi was found with injuries.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Malachi in the last couple of months,” Rawlinson said.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with police.”

Anyone with any information was asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 211101/6453.

Alternatively people could contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Te Puna is a rural community about 15km from Tauranga. It has a population of about 2300.