'Something needs to be done': Father takes Whangamatā New Year's Eve celebrations into his own hands

John McCarthy is frustrated teenagers have nothing to do on New Year's Eve at Williamson Park in Whangamatā.

John McCarthy stumbled across a teenage girl, drunk, alone, and unconscious in the sand in Whangamatā on New Year’s Eve.

She was one of more than 1000 teenagers who pre-loaded with alcohol and gathered in an empty and dark Williamson Park to bring in 2022.

McCarthy said enough was enough. Something needed to be done about the annual gathering of bored teenagers.

He decided, with the help of other locals, to present a list of ideas and solutions to the Thames Coromandel District Council.

The teenagers were too young to go to the pub, but too old to want to spend the evening at home with their parents.

They needed something to do, he said.

The young people had been gathering at the park in the lead up to New Year’s Eve, one night they threw bottles at police officers.

There was a heavy police presence on New Year’s Eve, with officers stationed on each corner of the park and around the crowds, with the aim of keeping them in line.

McCarthy is from Auckland and has owned a bach in Whangamatā, near the beach, for 20 years.

He walked down to the park on New Year’s Eve, torch in hand, to take a look at where his son, and his friends were spending the night.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Teenagers gathered in Williamson Park on New Year’s Eve every year.

He found a 16-year-old girl, lying alone and unconscious on the beach with her skirt around her waist.

He and another woman helped the girl up and tried to locate her friends.

She was drunk, incoherent, and was trying to make calls while holding her phone upside down.

Officers arrested 15 people, and issued 114 infringement notices, a statement from police said.

There was a liquor ban and no entertainment in the dimly-lit field, just a handful of teenagers carrying speakers and blasting music.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police arrested 15 people in Whangamatā on New Year’s Eve.

They pre-loaded on alcohol and trailed in to the park, where they stood in the empty paddock talking and laughing.

Last year, the roof of the Williamson Park cafe Blackies was smashed and broken into in a teenage riot, causing $60,000 worth of damage.

McCarthy said it was risky. All it took was one teenager to misbehave, and it got out of control.

He posted in the community social media group calling for help from other parents. The community needed to give the teenagers something to do.

He received lots of emails and messages from people who had ideas, and were keen to approach the council with a constructive plan.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More than 1000 teenagers crowded into the empty and dimly-lit park.

“The feeling I got, people are getting so over it. A lot of people are saying they have had enough.”

He would present the council with ideas, and wanted them to do a feasibility study and come back a report that told them what was possible and what wasn’t.

Then they could look at implementing something.

One idea, was a gated event, that only cost $5, with music and activities to keep them occupied.

Once the teenagers were in, that was it for the night.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Teenagers flock to Williamson Park and the beach over the holiday period in Whangamatā.

Finding funding could be a hurdle, but McCarthy hoped the council could step up and help the community solve the problem.

Thames Coromandel deputy mayor Murray McLean said he didn’t know what happened at Williamson Park, so was unable to comment.

He said the Whangamata Community Board had a grant system, and the community could apply for funding to put on an event.