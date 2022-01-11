Mysterious car-locking block at Hamilton shopping centre due to an 'electrical incident'

Shoppers at The Base pressed the button to lock their cars, and nothing happened.

Shoppers at a Hamilton commercial centre have been left unable to lock their cars after their key fobs suddenly stopped working.

The Base shoppers issued warnings on social media, some having even shelled out to replace the battery in their keys, others finding the remotes worked again when they got out of the area.

Centre manager Simon Betts said The Base was aware of the issue, which was linked to a “recent offsite electrical incident”.

No malicious activity was involved, Betts said, but he would not elaborate on what the incident was.

READ MORE:

* The race to Auckland - can a car beat the new Te Huia train?

* Waikato photographer Christel Yardley takes home award

* Motorists faced huge delays on Central Otago roads



Christel Yardley/Stuff The Base said the interference was due to a “recent offsite electrical incident”, and work is under way to resolve the issue.

“Work is underway to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, and we’ll update customers once the matter is addressed.”

One woman said, on social media, that she got the battery in her car key fob checked when she noticed it wasn’t working on Saturday.

Mr Minit said there was nothing wrong with it, but the woman replaced it anyway.

She went back to her car to find it still didn’t work – until she drove down the road.

Posts about the phenomenon were widely shared, prompting numerous comments from people who’d had similar experiences.

A man, who lives in Hamilton and shopped regularly at The Base, but who spoke to Stuff on the basis of anonymity, said the situation was not acceptable.

The man said people were walking into the shops, thinking their cars are locked, when they were not.

He said if someone took items from one of the unlocked cars, the lack of a physical break-in meant they could not claim insurance.

The man said The Base needed to be more open about what caused the interference, take responsibility, and prevent it from happening again.

“I won’t be shopping there until they solve the problem, and I will tell everyone I know.

Tom Lee/Stuff One woman got the battery in her key fob replaced only to find it still wouldn’t work – until she drove down the road.

“They need to tell people what is going on.”

Stuff motoring editor Damien O’Carroll said it was likely to be radio frequency interference.

He said car fobs operated on a low frequency, so the situation was unusual, but not unheard of.

Police were not immediately aware of the issue, a spokeswoman said. She advised people concerned about illegal activity to call 105.