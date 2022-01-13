Mysterious car lock block caused by 'system' fault in Hamilton shopping centre

Shoppers at The Base pressed the button to lock their cars, and nothing happened.

Shoppers at a Hamilton commercial centre were unable to lock their cars remotely due to a fault in the complex’s system – but exactly which system is unclear.

The Base shoppers issued warnings on social media, some having even shelled out to replace the battery in their keys while others found the remotes worked again when they were out of the area.

The commercial centre assessed their platforms and identified a fault in the system, a police spokeswoman told Stuff. Police wouldn’t say what system was affected and referred inquiries to The Base.

The Base said in a post on social media that an “external event” caused the fault in equipment onsite.

The equipment had been reset, and checked by authorities, it said.

Centre manager Simon Betts said the issue was resolved on Wednesday morning.

One woman said, on social media, that she got the battery in her car key fob checked when she noticed it wasn’t working on Saturday.

Mr Minit said there was nothing wrong with it, but the woman replaced it anyway.

She went back to her car to find it still didn’t work – until she drove down the road.

Posts about the phenomenon were widely shared, prompting numerous comments from people who’d had similar experiences.

Stuff motoring editor Damien O’Carroll said it was likely to be radio frequency interference.

He said car fobs operated on a low frequency, so the situation was unusual, but not unheard of.