Large motorcycle event to bring extra traffic to Coromandel Peninsula, increased police presence

Most events for The Kickdown Festival are at a farm 10km north of Whangamatā, police said (file photo).

A large motorcycle event in the Coromandel Peninsula has spurred an increased police presence, extra alcohol bans and a traffic warning for motorists.

The Kickdown Festival is one of the largest motorcycle events in New Zealand and is likely to attract large numbers of motorcyclists between January 20 and 23, a police statement said.

There would be a strong police presence in the area through the weekend, and officers had been working with the organisers to ensure the event occurred without incident.

Most events were at a farm 10km north of Whangamatā, which was where many festival goers would also stay, police said. But many attendees would also stay in town.

Festival events include a 230km-long “ride the loop” which involves participants driving the State Highway 25 and 25A loop from Whangamatā and back on Friday.

Traffic management would be in place during the event at particular choke points on the highway, and police asked motorists to follow all stop-go instructions.

A temporary alcohol ban for all public places in Whangamatā would be in place from 6am on January 22 to 6am on January 23.

This was in addition to the permanent and 24/7 alcohol ban in the Whangamatā town centre.

People with concerns about anyone’s behaviour should call police on 105, or on 111 if it was an emergency.