Covid-19: Positive cases attended Hamilton's Soundsplash festival

Mystery Creek was covered in tents for the three-day festival last weekend.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a number of positive Covid-19 cases attended a festival in Hamilton over the weekend.

Soundsplash, open to ages 16 and above, ran for three days at Mystery Creek, before the red setting of the traffic light system came into effect at 11.59pm on Sunday.

On Wednesday night the Ministry of Health said it had been "made aware of a number of cases" who had attended the festival.

The extent of possible community transmission is unknown, however, around 8000 youth attend the festival each year.

"Public Health officials are currently assessing the exposure and expect to publish a location of interest early tomorrow, which will include health advice for those who were there at the event," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Mystery Creek CEO Peter Nation told Stuff the first he had heard of the cases was through the media.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Soundsplash is open to ages 16 and above and usually sees around 8,000 youth each year.

He said he had been told there were rumours circulating social media about positive cases possibly having attended the festival, but hadn’t received confirmation from the Ministry of Health.

“We know nothing at the moment,” Nation said.

“But hopefully we will have a better idea tomorrow.”

In a statement to Stuff, a Soundsplash spokesperson said organisers are awaiting official communication from the Ministry of Health on this matter.

“We are aware of reports in the media that some people with Covid-19 attended Soundsplash 2022 at Mystery Creek over the weekend,” Soundsplash said on social media.

“We will provide further updates once we receive official advice from the Ministry of Health.

“In the meantime, if you have cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms, please ensure you isolate immediately and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.”

Organisers opted for a bigger location at Mystery Creek this year to meet the Covid-19 framework.

It’s previous site at Raglan – where the festival has been for the last four years – was far too small.

Mystery Creek, which covers 114 hectares, allowed the event to have plenty of space for distancing and check-in processes.