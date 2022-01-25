'Like 3D sailing': Gliders take to the sky for national champs in Matamata

Gliding is always a challenge, pilot Georgia Schofield said. “You can go from feeling like a champ, to nothing.”

For some people, gliding is about the feeling of being in the clouds. For others it’s the endless challenge of mastering the sport.

Thirty-seven of the country’s best gliders are gathering at the Matamata Airfield for the Matamata Soaring Centre National Gliding Championships from January 23 to 31.

Pilots are competing in the three categories and include men and women from 20 to 70 years old, from experienced pilots in elite gliders to novice pilots in slower gliders.

Georgia Schofield said although the views from the sky were great, it was challenge that kept her engaged.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Gliders waiting in the grid to be launched into the air on Sunday at the Matamata Airfield.

“Gliding is like 3D sailing,” she said. “Every day is so different. You can go from feeling like a champ, to nothing.

“You have to learn the sky to get the way you want, to go in the most efficient and fast way.”

Every morning of the competition there was a briefing and a task set based on the day's conditions.

Pilots were given GPS positions to go around before returning to the home airfield. For novices, it could be a 50km course and for experienced open class pilots, it could be 400km or more.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Matamata Soaring Centre National Gliding Championships is Georgia Schofield’s first competition.

This was Schofield’s first competition, but she had watched her father glide her whole life and grew up across the fence from the Auckland Gliding Club.

She was an experienced windsailer, but took up gliding in December 2020 and graduated with her pilot’s license a year later.

She said pilots navigated the routes by optimising "lift" - upwards-moving air.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff “You don’t ever learn it,” says pilot Derek Kraak of the endless challenge of gliding.

On lighter wind days, pilots flew under cumulus or “fluffy” clouds, which had thermal lift. When a pilot ran out of lift they could land in a paddock and their ground crew would retrieve them.

Derek Kraak said it was the challenge that had kept him in the game for 30 years.

“I love the sport. You don’t ever learn it,” he said. “Every day is different. You can win one day and be cut the next day.”

Kraak travelled from Taitapu, near Christchurch, to compete. He said flying in Waikato was more predictable and “soft” than in the South Island.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Pilots compete in the open, racing, and sports classes.

In the South, the conditions allowed pilots to fly at 20,000 feet, needing oxygen masks.

Kraak said you had to be mentally strong to enjoy gliding, because your performance depended on the day and the conditions.

“You have to take the good with the bad.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Pilot Patrick Driessen loves the feeling of being in the sky, which keeps him hooked on gliding.

For Auckland’s Patrick Driessen, it was feeling of being in the sky.

He started flying at 15 years old, and was just as hooked almost 50 years later.

“It wasn’t a passion to begin with, but there is so much involved... It really grabs you,” he said.

“What you see out the cockpit is incredible and that’s what does it.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Gliders lined up at the Matamata Airfield.

The scores from every day were added up to crown the overall champion at the end of the competition. Scoring was altered depending on the type of glider.

People could watch the gliders launch between 11am and 1pm at the airfield, or land after 4pm.