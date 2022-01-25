Te Aroha house well ablaze when firefighters arrived

Three fire engines were sent to Russell Ave, Te Aroha on Monday evening (file photo).

A Waikato house was well ablaze when firefighters arrived at the scene on Monday night.

Fire and Emergency was called to Russell Ave in Te Aroha about 8.30pm, and found the house alight when they pulled up.

Three fire trucks attended the fire, and firefighters spent “a couple of hours” battling the blaze, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

All the house’s occupants were accounted for, he said.

One ambulance attended the fire, and treated one person with minor injuries at the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

They were not taken to hospital.