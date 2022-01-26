Fire at Matamata kayak company caused by electrical fault in fuseboard

Eyewitness Jacqui Griffin at the scene of a blaze that engulfed the Viking Kayaks building in Matamata.

The large blaze at a much-loved Matamata kayak company was caused by an electrical fault in the factory’s main fuse board.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at Viking Kayaks in Firth St about 8.45pm on January 8.

About 50 firefighters and 12 fire engines were sent to battle the blaze, which was extinguished by 11.30pm.

Fire and Emergency specialist fire investigator Ed Hopping said a short or arc in the factory’s large electrical cabinet, which had not been maintained, was what caused the fire.

Jacqui Griffin/Supplied Fire and Emergency specialist fire investigator Ed Hopping said the flames were through the roof in one minute.

The fire has sparked a public safety warning about the importance of electrical maintenance. Systems should be checked by a qualified electrician every year, Hopping said.

Thermal imaging was important in big factories or organisations to see if the fuse board was drawing too much power or overloaded.

He said people should also keep up with their building’s compliance.

Tom Lee/Stuff Fire and Emergency specialist fire investigator Ed Hopping said the fire ripped through the building really quickly.

Hopping said the fire had happened when the building was empty, but it was also important to have an evacuation plan in case staff were on site.

The owner of the business was alerted to the fire by the company monitoring by the smoke detectors, he said. The man only lived down the road, but by the time he was on-site the fire was huge and out of control.

“It went up really quickly,” Hopping said.

The fire had breached through the roof by the time the smoke was noticed, and the fire siren went off. It only took about one minute, he said.

tom lee/Stuff The damage to the Matamata building as seen from above.

“That’s the important thing about the plan,” he said. Fire’s get out of control quickly, so people had to be prepared.

Viking Kayaks was started in 1999 by a local farming couple, Grant and Karen Montague. It employed about 21 people at the manufacturing plant.

A Givealittle page was set up to help the family get back on their feet. It had reached $39,312 on Wednesday.